

News at a Glance



Why We Wanted To Commit DSS Boss To Prison For Contempt — Falana SAN The Nigeria Lawyer - Activist-lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has said he would have asked a court to commit the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to prison for contempt of court, if he had not released #RevolutionNow Convener Omoyele Sowore and former ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



