Why always Wike?
Scan News Nigeria  - By Achilleus Chud-Uchegbu Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (NEW) is always in the news. To some, for the wrong reason, to many others, for the good reason. Recently, he got himself entangled in one with the pilots of Caverton Helicopters. He had ordered ...

5 hours ago
1 Ebonyi grandmother pours pepper into maid’s genitals, eyes - Head Topics, 3 hours ago
2 LOCKDOWN: Confusion as Police explain why it’s operatives killed youth in Anambra - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
3 Mom And Son Arrested While Trying To Sell Stolen Boy For N300k - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 Vulgar Tweet: Nigerian editor sacked after criticising Kaduna first lady - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Kano records first COVID-19 death - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
6 US to release Coronavirus stimulus cheque with Trump’s name - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
7 Nigeria won’t benefit from IMF debt relief – minister - Today, 4 hours ago
8 Nigerians lament as Kano records 12 new COVID-19 cases - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
9 CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina tests positive for Coronavirus - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
10 COVID-19: History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry,Tinubu Warns FG - The New Era News, 4 hours ago
