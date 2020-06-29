Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why late Ajimobi’s wife is angry with Oyo State government
Why late Ajimobi's wife is angry with Oyo State government

3 hours ago
Wife of Late Abiola Ajimobi, Florence Ajimobi wearing all black outfits accuses Oyo state deputy governor of not reaching out or sending encouraging words after her husband died.Florence, the widow of former Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, was angry at ...


