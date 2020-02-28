Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Why lawmakers should drop bill seeking immunity for principal officers’
The Guardian  - Many Nigerians say the ‘Bill for an Act to Alter Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Extend Immunity to Cover Presiding Officers...

2 hours ago
1 Coronavirus : Italian in Stable Condition as 28 Contacts are Isolated in Ogun - Biz Watch Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Coronavirus: Oyo releases laboratory results of two suspected case - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
3 Laura Ikeji and hubby, Ogbonna Kalu welcome baby Laurel (Photos) - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Sanwo-Olu narrates how coronavirus patient was brought to Lagos - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
5 Experts fear disease may be spreading already - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
6 CAN to Buhari: Protect Christians from Boko Haram attacks - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
7 PDP Dumps Plans to Seek Review of S’Court Judgments… Why PDP is Making a U-Turn - The Capital, 3 hours ago
8 BTS Joins the Growing List of Coronavirus Tour Cancelations – Digital Music News - Fuze, 3 hours ago
9 US on Special watch on Ihedioha Supreme Court Review - Authentic Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 Coronavirus kills Trump meeting with ASEAN leaders - PM News, 6 hours ago
