Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Why military is slow in rescuing Sharibu, aide works, DHQ explains
News photo Vanguard News  - Says no Nigerian territory under Boko Haram, ISWAP’s control By Joseph Erunke THE Defence Headquarters, Monday, explained that the need not to put the lives of Leah Sharibu and the eight aide workers who are in Boko Haram’s enclaves in danger had been ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Boeing fires boss Muilenburg amid 737 troubles - Ladun Liadi Blog, 42 mins ago
2 Fintech: Top 30 Leading Women In Nigeria’s Financial Technology Industry - News Dey, 52 mins ago
3 Staff of Atiku’s radio, TV stations lament non-payment of salaries - Premium Times, 53 mins ago
4 Buhari meets Atiku, Fayemi behind closed doors - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
5 Impersonation: EFCC Arrests Fake CBN Governor In Owerri - Anaedo Online, 1 hour ago
6 ‘This Is School Not Hotel, Keep Moving’: Check Out Warning Spotted On A School’s Wall - News Dey, 1 hour ago
7 Why I resigned as Gov. Matawalle’s Special Adviser – Marafa - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari makes key appointments into NCC, NITDA, NIPOST, others - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Democrats seek more evidence to aid push for more testimony against Trump - Ripples, 2 hours ago
10 Boeing CEO Muilenburg quits - PM News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info