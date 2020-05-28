Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Why our members are defecting to APC in Imo – PDP
The News  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo has attributed lack of political value, hunger and low morale to those who defected from the party to

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano Airports To Reopen Soon - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 Another death looms in Aso Rock, CoS will run into crisis — Primate Ayodele - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
3 Cross River takes a swipe on FG over COVID-19, we should be your pride, not your shame - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 Borno govt discharges 135 COVID-19 patients - NNN, 5 hours ago
5 Denmark to allow tourists from Norway, Germany, Iceland from June 15 - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 #JusticeForTina: Outrage As 16-Yr-Old Girl Who Was Shot By A Police Officer In Lagos Dies - The Breaking Times, 6 hours ago
7 FG Has No Power To Seize States' Funds - Ekweremadu - Tori News, 6 hours ago
8 I have returned to PDP in Ekiti to make it stronger, Segun Oni replies Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
9 Austrian Bundesliga leaders, LASK fined €75,000 and docked 12 points for not maintaining social distancing during training - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
10 South Africa to open up economy from June under eased lockdown regulations - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info