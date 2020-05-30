

News at a Glance



WiJAFRICA Presents Nigeria’s ‘25 Most Powerful’ Women In Journalism Aledeh - Women in Journalism Africa (WiJAFRICA) has presented a list of “25 Most Powerful” women in the Nigerian media – particularly journalism, for 2020. WiJAfrica said it worked with a team of industry leaders and practitioners to rank the women.



News Credibility Score: 21%



