WiJAFRICA Presents Nigeria’s ‘25 Most Powerful’ Women In Journalism
News photo Aledeh  - Women in Journalism Africa (WiJAFRICA) has presented a list of “25 Most Powerful” women in the Nigerian media – particularly journalism, for 2020. WiJAfrica said it worked with a team of industry leaders and practitioners to rank the women.

   More Picks
1 World’s Oldest Man Dies - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
2 Bauchi government reveals result of findings on mysterious deaths in Azare - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
3 Bus driver refuses to drive after NYPD loaded up protesters they arrested in Brooklyn - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 Farmers Free to Access Farms Despite Lockdown – Kaduna Govt - The Herald, 2 hours ago
5 Trump to cut off US ties with WHO - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
6 Decomposing body of kidnapped Edo ex-commissioner found in forest - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 Merkel rejects Trump’s invitation for G7 summit in Washington - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Multi-million Naira Worth of Goods destroyed as fire Razes Olaleye market in Lagos - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
9 Malaysian govt reopens churches on June 10, Anglicans, however, will wait until the pandemic passes - Advent Cable Network Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Three Crowns celebrates 2020 World Milk Day with ‘Voices of the Heart’ Campaign - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
