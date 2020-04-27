

News at a Glance



‘Wicked people,’ Davido Says As He Calls Out Mercy Johnson-Okojie And Her Husband 360Nobs.com - Music star Davido does not have Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Odi Okojie in his good books. Davido on Sunday, April 26, 2020 raised eyebrows by referring to Johnson and her husband Okojie as ‘wicked people’.



News Credibility Score: 41%



