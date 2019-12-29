Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Wike Gifts Lawmakers Brand New SUVs, Hours After Passing Budget
News photo Information Nigeria  - Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has presented brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 AbdulRazaq, minister say culture, tourism promotion will attract investors - Affairs TV, 2 hours ago
2 MDAs spent N26.6bn without vouchers —Auditor-General - Ripples, 3 hours ago
3 Zamfara govt to sue 200 persons, including a 119-year-old man, ‘illegally’ on its payroll - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 US military carries out air strikes in Iraq and Syria - National Accord, 3 hours ago
5 Nigerian Tribune bags DAME’s Lifetime Achievement recognition - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
6 Globe Soccer Award Names Ronaldo As Best Player In 2019 - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
7 El-Zakzaky’s fate not in El-Rufai’s hands, IMN replies AGF - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
8 The SSS Is Behind My Attack – Deji Adeyanju Tweets - Reporters Wall, 4 hours ago
9 2020: Oshiomhole/Obaseki Feud Enters Top Gear… - The New Diplomat, 4 hours ago
10 If you give Buhari 50 years to rule, the masses will suffer for those 50 years —Shehu Sani - Ripples, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info