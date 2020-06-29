Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wike: I Have No Presidential Ambition
News photo Gist Punch  - The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said he is not nursing the ambition of running for the office of the President of Nigeria. Gov. Wike stated this while featuring in a television programme monitored in Port Harcourt.He said the ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


2023: Speculations linking me with presidential ambition a distraction –Wike
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reacted to claims that he was nursing an ambition to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.
I'm Not Thinking About Contesting For Presidency Anytime Soon – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has come out to say that he does not intend to contest for president in the 2023 presidential election. He recently reacted to his rumored presidential ambition during an interview on Arise Television. According to ...
"We want to take over to move Nigeria forward," Rivers State Governor Wike
Estimated Reading Time: 1The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians not to allow the All Progressives Congress to continue to keep the country in its current calamitous state.
Advent Cable Network Nigeria:
Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has dismissed rumours that he will be contesting for the presidency in 2023. The Rivers Governor said it is too early to start playing 2023 politics.
WIKE SPEAKS ON WHY APC IS IN CRISIS AND HIS PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION
John Owen Nwachukwu Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has dismissed rumours that he will be contesting for the presidency in 2023. The Rivers Governor said it is too early to start playing 2023 politics.
2023: Gov. Wike speaks on his presidential ambition
RIVERS, Nigeria –  Governor, Nyesom Wike has dismissed rumours that he will be contesting for the presidency in 2023. The Rivers Governor said it is too early to start playing 2023 politics.
Gov Wike Urges Nigerians Not To Be Ashamed Of Their Covid 19 Status.
GOVERNOR WIKE URGES NIGERIANS NOT TO BE ASHAMED OF THEIR COVID 19 STATUS Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged people not to shy Read more


