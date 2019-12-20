

News at a Glance



Wike, Oshiomhole clash at Abuja book launch The Nigeria Lawyer - Governor Nyesom Wike and Ex-Gov. Adams Oshiomhole were at each other’s throat at the official presentation of “The Big Interviews,” a book authored by the immediate past Managing Director of the Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie. The Drama ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



