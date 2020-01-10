

Wike Tackles Magu Over Plans By EFCC To Disobey Court Order Halting Odili Investigation The Trent - A subsisting Federal High Court judgment will have to be vacated before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, can investigate the administration of Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State government said on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.



