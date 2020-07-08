

News at a Glance



Wike To Ganduje: Your Dollars Won’t Work In Edo The Next Edition - The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the one who deserves to be isolated, not him.



News Credibility Score: 41%



