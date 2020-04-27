Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Wike announces 24hr lockdown in parts of Rivers
Julia Blaise Blog  - [ads-post]Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced a lockdown of parts of Port Harcourt and ObioAkpor Local Government Areas following the failure of residents of the affected areas to comply with the regulations of the state government to ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Another Nigerian healthcare worker dies of Coronavirus in the U.S - Newscastars, 4 hours ago
2 Coronavirus: Apostle Suleman fires back at witches group - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Bishop Oyedepo predicts more diseases - Velox News, 4 hours ago
4 2023: Pan-Nigeria group asks Tinubu to bury alleged presidential ambitions - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
5 Nigerian put up for sale by Lebanese man rescued [video] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
6 COVID-19: First set of Nigerians abroad to be evacuated on Monday ― Foreign Affairs Minister - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
7 Lockdown: No Date For Reopening Of Schools – Minister - News Wire NGR, 5 hours ago
8 The Mysterious Deaths in Kano is a Plot to Reduce Muslim Population – MURIC Leader Claims - Eco City Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 I’ll appear in a live broadcast tomorrow, to show I’m alive – Nnamdi Kanu - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Covid-19: I can’t share FG’s rice to Akwa Ibom people, may not be safe — Gov Emmanuel - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info