Wike issues total lockdown threat as Rivers discharges another Covid-19 patient
Blueprint  - Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to order total lockdown in Portharcourt if residents fail to abide by initial guideline aimed at curtailing further spread of coronavirus. Wike who spoke on Friday vowed to [...]

5 hours ago
1 Google is Blocking 18 Million COVID-19 Themed Hoax Emails Daily - Innovation Village, 4 hours ago
2 Kano Central Mosque empty on Friday - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
3 INEC headquarters on fire - Ripples, 4 hours ago
4 We’ve majority of men than female tested for covid-19 – NCDC - iBrand TV, 4 hours ago
5 Falana writes Rights Commission, insists 21 persons, not 18 were killed by security agents - Ripples, 5 hours ago
6 Video: Oluwo Of Iwoland Caught Rolling Marijuana In A Video Released By Ex-Wife - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Wike issues total lockdown threat as Rivers discharges another Covid-19 patient - Blueprint, 5 hours ago
8 China must pay damages to Africa, write off all her debt – Oby Ezekwesili - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Politicians, the Slaves of Death and Nigerians as Their Victims By Wole Adejumo - Inside Oyo, 5 hours ago
10 Lockdown: PENGASSAN accuses police of arresting 21 oil workers in Rivers - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
