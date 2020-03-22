

News at a Glance



Wike to PDP Chairman: Make mistakes, I fight you down Vanguard News - GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike, yesterday, vowed to use all he has to fight Amb Desmond Akawor, newly elected Rivers Stats Peoples Democratic (PDP) Chairman, if he falters in sustaining dominance of the party in the state’s politics.



News Credibility Score: 95%



