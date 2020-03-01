

Wilder vows to ‘rise like a phoenix’ after Fury defeat Vanguard News - Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he will “rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title” after his defeat by Tyson Fury. The American was stopped by Britain’s Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday.“Your king is here and I’m not ...



