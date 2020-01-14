

News at a Glance



Without TETFund intervention, tertiary education will be in shambles ― Varsity don Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Without TETFund intervention, tertiary education will be in shambles ― Varsity don It has been observed that without the intervention of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Nigeria Tertiary education will have been in shambles ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



