Witness narrates how trigger-happy policeman killed Makoko resident Vanguard News - A prosecution witness, Mr. Steven Aji, has narrated to a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, of how a resident of Makoko Waterfront was shot dead by a trigger-happy Corporal, Pepple Boma, now dismissed.



