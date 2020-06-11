Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wives protest 3-month COVID-19 ‘detention’ of husbands at Egbin Power Plant
News photo Vanguard News  - By Victor Young & Bose Adelaja Over 200 aggrieved wives of electricity workers at Egbin Power Plant, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State, have stormed the firm’s premises, demanding that their husbands be allowed to come home to attend to family needs.

5 hours ago
