Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Wizkid And Akon Perform On Stage At Afro Nation 2019 In Ghana (Video)
9ja News Arena  - Wizkid And Akon Perform On Stage At Afro Nation 2019 In Ghana (Video)

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Pastor Tunde #Bakare meets #Buhari in #Aso Rock - Nija Eye, 3 hours ago
2 Cholesterol levels in young adults can predict heart disease risk - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
3 Wife of Anambra State Governor, Osodieme Obiano spotted feeding and handing gift items to the poor and homeless in faraway America - Ebal's Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Read Obasanjo’s prayer for Gov. Ihedioha - PM News, 5 hours ago
5 Interview: Princewill speaks on his health, Amaechi, APC, Buhari and Rivers politics - 247 U Reports, 5 hours ago
6 Actress Empress Njamah Cries Out As She Loses 300 Fishes - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
7 Davido Take Sophia Momodu & Their Daughter Imade To Ghana For Vacation - Made 4 Naija, 6 hours ago
8 Burna Boy And Rema Make Obama's Favourite Songs Of 2019 List - 9ja News Arena, 6 hours ago
9 ‘What’s the outcry for?’ Senate dismisses concerns over N37bn for NASS renovation - Ripples, 6 hours ago
10 Kcee And E-Money Show Off Their New House In The Village (photos) - 9ja News Arena, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info