Wizkid FC are ‘dragging’ Samklef all over Twitter and it may not end soon
News photo YNaija  - If you know anything about the Nigerian music industry, you will almost be certain that two Nigerians singers winning an ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

@wizkidayo Is My Boy — @SAMKLEF Says The Breaking Times:
Music producer and recording artiste, Samuel Ogwuachuba better known as ‘Samklef’ has described Ayodeji Balogun aka ‘Wizkid,’ as his “boy”.
Wizkid Na My Boy – Samklef Brags, Gets Premium Dragging KOKO TV Nigeria:
As Wizkid trends for the win on BET Awards 2020 (read here), music producer and artiste Samklef has seized the opportunity to brag about the Starboy. Wizkid had been mentioned in Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl nomination and win for the BET HER Award, ...


