Wizkid Wins BET Award For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ With Beyonce And Her Daughter, Blue Ivy Carter
News photo Kanyi Daily  - Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has emerged winner at the 2020 BET Awards for the song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ featuring SAINt JHN, Beyonce and her 8-year-old old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. This year’s BET award ceremony was done almost entirely virtually ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


1 Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
2 Oba of Benin condemns trending video attacking integrity of President Buhari - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
3 ASUU declares promotion under IPPIS platform ‘illegal’ - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
4 Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
5 "Governor Makinde Claimed He Called Me But He Didn't" - Wife Of Late Ajimobi Accuses Oyo Deputy Governor Of Refusing To Reach Out To Her. - Gboah, 5 hours ago
6 Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
7 Man confesses to shooting dead parents, 4 family members - NNN, 7 hours ago
8 FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes - Dee Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths - Phenomenal, 7 hours ago
10 Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
