Wizkid deserves celebration 10 years after ‘Holla at your Boy’ Vanguard News - Ten years ago, a 19-year-old singer left fans debating if the song ‘Holla at your boy’ was sung by a Nigerian. In the smooth tune with western-infused lyrics, the singer urged listeners to wave at him when they saw him drive by.



