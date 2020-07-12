Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Wolves keep Champions League hopes alive
Friday Posts
- Victory over Everton kept Wolves in the Champions League hunt while Aston Villa claimed an important win at the other
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Wolves cruised to a 3-0 Premier League win over Everton to keep their Champions League hopes alive as Aston Villa claimed a crucial victory in the battle for survival.
The Guardian:
Wolves bounced back from back-to-back defeats to move into the Premier League's top six on Sunday by inflicting another miserable away the day on Everton
Olisa TV:
Wolves revived their Champions League hopes with a superb 3-0 home victory over Everton on Sunday. Wanderers bounced back from…Read More
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Wolves boosted their chances of claiming a place in next season’s Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton. Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing ...
NNN:
Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their hopes of qualifying for the 20202021 UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 home win over Everton in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday. Victory lifted Nuno Espirito Santo’s side up to sixth in the standings —- ...
Today:
Wolves bounced back from back-to-back defeats to move into the Premier League’s top six on Sunday by inflicting another miserable away the day on Everton in a 3-0 win at Molineux.
Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: Wolves cruised to a 3-0 Premier League win over Everton to keep their Champions League hopes alive as Aston Villa claimed [...]
GQ Buzz:
Wolves brushed aside Everton 3-0 at Molineux on Sunday with new boy Daniel Podence shining on his first Premier League start for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
