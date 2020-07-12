Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Wolves keep Champions League hopes alive
News photo Friday Posts  - Victory over Everton kept Wolves in the Champions League hunt while Aston Villa claimed an important win at the other

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Wolves keep Champions League hopes alive with 3-0 thrashing of Everton Vanguard News:
Wolves cruised to a 3-0 Premier League win over Everton to keep their Champions League hopes alive as Aston Villa claimed a crucial victory in the battle for survival.
Wolves see off woeful Everton to move into top six The Guardian:
Wolves bounced back from back-to-back defeats to move into the Premier League's top six on Sunday by inflicting another miserable away the day on Everton
Wolves maul sorry Everton Olisa TV:
Wolves revived their Champions League hopes with a superb 3-0 home victory over Everton on Sunday. Wanderers bounced back from…Read More
Wolves defeat Everton at home to boost chances of qualifying for Champions Leagu Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Wolves boosted their chances of claiming a place in next season’s Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton. Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing ...
Wolves boost UEFA Champions League hopes with 3-0 win over Everton NNN:
Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their hopes of qualifying for the 20202021 UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 home win over Everton in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday. Victory lifted Nuno Espirito Santo’s side up to sixth in the standings —- ...
Wolves breeze past Everton to go sixth Today:
Wolves bounced back from back-to-back defeats to move into the Premier League’s top six on Sunday by inflicting another miserable away the day on Everton in a 3-0 win at Molineux.
Wolves keep Champions League hopes alive with 3-0 thrashing of Everton Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: Wolves cruised to a 3-0 Premier League win over Everton to keep their Champions League hopes alive as Aston Villa claimed [...]
Video: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 – 0 Everton [Premier League] Highlights 2019/20 GQ Buzz:
Wolves brushed aside Everton 3-0 at Molineux on Sunday with new boy Daniel Podence shining on his first Premier League start for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.


   More Picks
1 South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts To Death Of Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man begin search for a rich companion for his mom who is in her 60s (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 “Solid Fighter” – Anthony Joshua Hails His Compatriot Kamaru Usman - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Man's body found in a bush with his legs and hands tied (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria's First Grammar School Clocks 112, See Some Interesting Historical Facts About The School - Tori News, 2 hours ago
6 Four dead as fighting resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 New photos and video of Razaq and Shade Okoya's family as they celebrate their daughter who was made Head Girl of her school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Conoil, Smart Products, Arbico, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Pastor Chris Okotie attacks Bill Gates - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info