Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Woman allegedly murders sex worker for dating her husband
Vanguard News  - Imo Police has arrested a woman who allegedly killed a commercial sex worker for dating her husband. Vanguard gathered that the 26 years old woman, identified as Ada Amuzie, allegedly killed the commercial sex worker, Happiness, at Imika Obiti. The Imo ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Convicted Orji Uzor Kalu Preaches And Prays Against Coronavirus Inside Prison - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 Reps Donate March And April Salaries To Fight Against Coronavirus - Tori News, 5 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: FDA Approves Use Of Chloroquine For Clinical Treatment - KOKO TV Nigeria, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerians to Pay More for Electricity Despite COVID-19 - Investor King, 5 hours ago
5 68-year-old Nigerian doctor, Alfa Sa’adu, dies of Coronavirus - News Wire NGR, 5 hours ago
6 Army Removes Lafiya Dole Commander,Appoints Gen Okonkwo New STF Commander,Redeploys Other Generals - CKN Nigeria, 5 hours ago
7 Osinbajo: Buhari Legally Backed To Issue COVID-19 Restrictions - The New Diplomat, 5 hours ago
8 Avoid MEN and overcrowded places like your boyfriend's heart - Kenyan MP Millie Odhiambo gives tips on how to avoid contracting coronavirus (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Massive shake-up in Nigerian Army as Buratai approves new posting, redeployment of officers - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
10 #Nigerian #Army Removes #General who was begging #Abuja for Weapons To Fight Boko Haram on VIDEO - Nija Eye, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info