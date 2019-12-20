Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Woman crashes wedding to tell groom 'I love you' before slapping bride in face
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - A jealous woman was caught on camera crashing a wedding and trying to attack the bride in front of shocked guests.The couple were celebrating their wedding ceremony with friends and family when a woman burst into the ballroom screaming hysterically.At ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Dangote Refinery, pride to Africa — Nigerian Governors’ Forum - Hope for Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 “Someone’s salary”– see the N25k Louis Vuitton condom everyone is talking about. - Ife Knows, 3 hours ago
3 If your partner is irresponsible and a deadbeat dad, you are a widow - Mimi Orjiekwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 More problems for Rotimi Amaechi and Rivers APC as third faction emerged. - Dez Mayorz, 3 hours ago
5 It is better to wait and marry right than marry wrong, so many f**k boys out there- Actress Lilian Afegbai - Yaba Left Online, 3 hours ago
6 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide as Passengers Yell About Getting Video - Emperor Gist, 3 hours ago
7 Defence closes case in Synagogue building collapse trial - City Voice, 3 hours ago
8 Sowore: Nigeria’s international reputation is damaged – Former US Ambassador - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 Regina Daniels Finally Pregnant, flaunts baby bump in new Photo. - Ife Knows, 4 hours ago
10 House Adjourns till January 28, Passes N278bn FCT Budget - This Day, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info