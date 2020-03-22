

News at a Glance



Woman gives birth along the road, this morning, in Egbeda, Lagos State(Video) Unknown Source - Pregnant woman gives birth on her way to the hospital this morning along Egbeda Road Akonwonjo According to instagram user who shared the video and said they were going to ikeja for delivery but by God’s grace she just delivered a bouncing baby girl ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



