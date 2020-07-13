Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman marries Twitter user one year after he sent her a DM with a faceless profile
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman has told of how she married a Twitter user who sent her a DM in 2019. She said they got married one year after the DM. According to her, when she got the DM in February 2019 from a Twitter account without a profile photo, her first thought was " ...

6 hours ago
