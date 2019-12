News at a Glance



Woman writes IGP: Decries husband’s disappearance from Police custody Polis Online - A 28-year-old woman from Bayelsa State, Mrs Chidinma Robinson, has called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in the sudden disappearance of her husband, Mr Imonima Robinson, from the custody of the IGP Monitoring Team in Rivers State.



