

News at a Glance



Women abducted in Abuja The Breaking Times - The police in Abuja, on Friday, confirmed the abduction of two women abducted on Tokolo, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Mr Biodun Makanjuola, the Divisional Police Office in charge of Bwari Police Division, gave the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



