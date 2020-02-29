Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Women boil used sanitary pads to get high – NDLEA
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Investigation has proved that some women in Gombe State boil used sanitary pads and drink it to get high.Gombe State command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, disclosed this during a sensitization program in Bajoga area of the state.

2 hours ago
