News at a Glance



Women who allow maids cook for their husbands are not virtuous – Anglican Priest Top Naija - An Anglican priest in Awka, Anambra State has criticized women who allow their domestic staffmaids to cook for their husbands, describing such women as not being virtuous. Rev. Azubuike Mgbikeh, of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Akwa, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%