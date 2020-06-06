Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World Environment Day: Poets Tasked on Writing for Social Change
News photo Advent Cable Network Nigeria  - Nigerian poets have been tasked with the responsibility of writing for social change. This was the highlight of the REDi WED Dialogue and PoetryFest 2020 held yesterday in commemoration of the World Environment day.

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Expert raises alarm over Vitamin C - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
2 Help centres for rape victims in Lagos - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
3 Buhari’s new CoS, Gambari was Abacha’s man – Soyinka makes more revelations - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
4 Madagascar’s Covid-Organics: President sacks Education Minister for ordering $2m sweets - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
5 Presidential power sector reform group seeks World Bank support on metering - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
6 Trump COVID-19 excuse: U.S. worst-hit because it tested more - PM News, 2 hours ago
7 World Environment Day: Poets Tasked on Writing for Social Change - Advent Cable Network Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Avoid Worship Centers – Lagos Health Commissioner Tells Residents Above 65 - The Essence TV, 2 hours ago
9 AfDB grants Nigeria $ 288m loan to fight coronavirus - Phenomenal, 2 hours ago
10 India registers record single-day COVID-19 spike, caseload tops Italy’s - NNN, 2 hours ago
