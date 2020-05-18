

World-Renowned Christian Apologist Ravi Zacharias Dies At 74 Believers Portal - Evangelist Ravi Zacharias, a leading Christian Apologist and Chairman of the Board at Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), has passed away at his home in Atlanta on May 19 from a rare form of cancer in his spine. He was 74 years old.



