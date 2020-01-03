Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World War III: France, Germany declare position on General Soleimani’s killing by US
Edujandon  - Germany and France have joined other world leaders in reaction to the killing of Iranian top military leader, Maj. Gen.

4 hours ago
Naija Olofofo:
Us Rapper, Cardi B US rap star, Cardi B, has condemned the killing of Iran commander, Qassem Soleimani. On Friday, a US airstrike killed Revolutionary Guard General, Soleimani, who is head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport. The ...
Authentic Nigeria:
US vs Iran: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Syria, Turkey state Position Qassem Soleimani assassination by the United States of America. Some of these countries has pleaded for de-escalation so as not to erupt another war.
Boss Meek:
Us Rapper,Cardi BUS rap star,Cardi B, has condemned the killing of Iran commander, Qassem Soleimani.On Friday, a US airstrike killed Revolutionary Guard General, Soleimani, who is head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport.The ...


