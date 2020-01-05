Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


World War III: US sends 3,000 troops to Middle East
News photo Edujandon  - The United States of America has sent nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East on Saturday as reinforcements.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Oil price soars to $69 per barrel amidst tension in the Middle East Ripples:
Global oil prices skyrocketed by $3 Friday in the aftermath of the US’s assassination of Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani. There are growing tensions that the development may trigger further escalation in oil prices in the days ahead given Iraq’s ...
City Voice:
America’s national soccer squad has ditched plans to travel to Qatar for a training camp, citing security concerns amid ramped up hostilities in the Middle East after a US assassination strike took out a powerful Iranian general.


   More Picks
1 Information required about woman found lying unconscious by the roadside in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Why Nigerian heroes should be celebrated-Ooni Ogunwusi - The News, 2 hours ago
3 Navy impounds 2,089 bags of foreign rice worth N130m in Calabar - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Gospel musician Austin’s elder brother, Reverend Jim Hogan, survives an accident that claimed six lives - Instablog 9ja, 2 hours ago
5 Demolition of Saraki’s property, Shehu Sani’s arrest, other top stories last week - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari’s Statement On Overseas Treatment Is Self-Indicting, Says PDP - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
7 Boyfriend of LASU Student Killed For Money Ritual Shares Gory Details How He Killed And Dismembered Her - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 N4M Bribery Scandal: I’ve Never Had Any Encounter With Senator Shehu Sani — CJN - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 Malami embarrassing Buhari’s govt with baseless comments on Sowore, Dasuki - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 Q Base Koncept Drops New Song - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info