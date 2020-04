News at a Glance



World t person Bezos gets richer amidst pandemic, gains $24 billion The Rainbow News Online - The world’s richest person is getting richer, even in a pandemic, and perhaps because of it. With consumers stuck at home, they’re relying on Jeff Bezos’s Amazon.com Inc. more than ever. The retailer’s stock climbed 5.3% to a record Tuesday, lifting ...



News Credibility Score: 21%