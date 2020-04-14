

World’s Richest Man, Jeff Bezos Gets $6.4 Billion Richer During Coronavirus Lockdown Kanyi Daily - The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos has seen his fortune grow by $6.4bn and Amazon is now worth $1.1trn after its shares hit a record high on Tuesday amid surging online orders during Coronavirus lockdown.



