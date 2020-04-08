Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Writer reveals what his father was given to share to 120 homes as Coronavirus relieft package
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Writer, Deoye Falade, whose father is the Chairman of the Landlord's Association in his area, has revealed what his father was given to share between 120 households.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: Lagos discharges seven more patients; total recovery now 39 - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
2 FG appoints VC for newly-established University Of Agriculture, Kebbi - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
3 Shocking! See What This India Couple Named Their New Born Child - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
4 Chad army says 52 troops, 1,000 jihadists killed in offensive - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
5 Young Nigerian, Adama J Adama of Farm4Me donates preventive kits to fight COVID-19, builds bridge in Benue community - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: Cherubim and Seraphim church begs Gov. Sanwo-Olu to relaxe Lagos lockdown - Ogene African, 4 hours ago
7 Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 5G Controversy: Ashimolowo, Oyemade, Adeyemi counter Oyakhilome’s claims - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 Nigeria, Chad agree to Sustain Tempo over Boko Haram’s Defeat - The Herald, 4 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s First Female Perm Sec, Francesca Emanuel Is Dead - The Genius Media, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info