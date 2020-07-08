Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahaya Bello Swears-In New Chief Judge In Kogi State
News photo Newzandar News  - Governor Yahaya Bello. Twitter@LugardHouse Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has sworn-in Henry Olusuyi as the new chief judge of the state. Olusuyi’s appointment comes [...]

7 hours ago
Kogi Governor Swears in New Chief Judge NPO Reports:
Kogi Governor Swears in New Chief Judge
Kogi State Gets New Chief Judge, Henry Olusuyi Naija News:
Justice Henry Olusuyi has been appointed as the new Chief Judge of Kogi State by Governor Yahaya Bello. The new Chief Justice was sworn in at a ceremony held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the State capital.
Yahaya Bello Swears In New Kogi Chief Judge Mojidelano:
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has sworn in Justice Henry Olusuyi as the new Chief Judge of the state. The swearing-in ceremony held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital after Justice Olusuyi took his Oath of Office. In attendance were the ...
Kogi Inaugurates New Chief Judge, Henry Olusuyi Within Nigeria:
The Kogi State government, on Wednesday, inaugurated Justice Henry Olusuyi as the Chief Judge of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was held in Lokoja, the state capital, after Olasuyi took his Oath of Office. In attendance were Governor Yahaya Bello, ...


