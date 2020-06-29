

News at a Glance



Yahaya Bello,Others Attend Burial Of Kogi Chief Judge In Abuja CKN Nigeria - Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Sunday paid his last respect to the state’s (CJ) Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajana who passed on earlier on Sunda.Bello was at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja to witness the burial rites of the late Kogi (CJ) Chief ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



