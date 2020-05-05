

News at a Glance



Yar’Adua reversed policies that hurt Nigerians when he was president, says Buhari Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Yar’Adua reversed policies that hurt Nigerians when he was president, says Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Umaru Yar’Adua as a patriot despite their political differences.



News Credibility Score: 95%



