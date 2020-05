News at a Glance



Yar’Adua stands out among Nigeria’s presidents – Jonathan Nigerian Eye - Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, wrote a glowing tribute to mark the tenth anniversary since the demise of his boss and former President, Umar Musa Yar’Adua.Jonathan, who was vice president to Yar’Adua from May 2007 to May 2010, said the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%