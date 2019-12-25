

News at a Glance



Yari tackles Marafa over alleged plans to unseat Oshiomhole The Nigeria Lawyer - A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has described as laughable, allegations by Senator Kabir Marafa that he was planning to unseat Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress. Yari, in a statement issued ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



