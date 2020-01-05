Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Year of decision in Edo: How Obaseki, Oshiomhole stand
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ozioruva Aliu 2020 is a decision year in Edo State as the governorship election is due after four years of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki which would end in November. As various parties prepare for the battle on who succeeds Obaseki ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Information required about woman found lying unconscious by the roadside in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Why Nigerian heroes should be celebrated-Ooni Ogunwusi - The News, 2 hours ago
3 Navy impounds 2,089 bags of foreign rice worth N130m in Calabar - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Gospel musician Austin’s elder brother, Reverend Jim Hogan, survives an accident that claimed six lives - Instablog 9ja, 2 hours ago
5 Demolition of Saraki’s property, Shehu Sani’s arrest, other top stories last week - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari’s Statement On Overseas Treatment Is Self-Indicting, Says PDP - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
7 Boyfriend of LASU Student Killed For Money Ritual Shares Gory Details How He Killed And Dismembered Her - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 N4M Bribery Scandal: I’ve Never Had Any Encounter With Senator Shehu Sani — CJN - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 Malami embarrassing Buhari’s govt with baseless comments on Sowore, Dasuki - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 Q Base Koncept Drops New Song - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info