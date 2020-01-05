

News at a Glance



Year of decision in Edo: How Obaseki, Oshiomhole stand Vanguard News - By Ozioruva Aliu 2020 is a decision year in Edo State as the governorship election is due after four years of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki which would end in November. As various parties prepare for the battle on who succeeds Obaseki ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



