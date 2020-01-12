

Yorubaland’s Aare Council States Position On Amotekun Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog - The Aare-in-Council, the highest decision making organ of the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, declared support for Amotekun, the Southwest Governors’ security initiative.



News Credibility Score: 21%



