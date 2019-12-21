

News at a Glance



You Are Nothing But A Tailor If You Do This – Timaya Again Comes For Nigerian Creatives Naija Olofofo - Timaya Nigerian singer Timaya has again come for Nigerian creatives. Recall the singer released a video a few days ago asking that no one compares him to the rest of the celebrities in Nigeria as he does not wear fake items.



News Credibility Score: 41%



