“You Are The Wife I Prayed For” – Biodun Fatoyinbo Celebrates His Wife, Modele, As She Turns A Year Older
News photo Naija Loaded  - Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), took to his Instagram page this morning to celebrate his wife, Modele, as she turns a year older...

4 hours ago
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The senior pastor of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Modele, who became a year older today, December 23rd.
GQ Buzz:
The senior pastor of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has thanked his wife for standing by him during the storm on her birthday. Pastor Modele, wife of the senior pastor of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has been celebrated on social media.
GTV:
Pastor Modele, wife of the senior pastor of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has been celebrated on social media. The controversial man of God recently accused of rape by Busola Dakolo and later cleared by a court...
"You are the wife I prayed for, you light my fire"- COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo writes wife on her birthday Smant Info:
Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Meeting (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has taken to Instagram...
Biodun Fatoyinbo celebrates wife on her birthday Ladun Liadi Blog:
The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA),Biodun Fatoyinbo's wife, Modele is a year older today.And her proud husband took to his Instagram page to celebrate her special day.
"I am blessed to have you" – Biodun Fatoyinbo shares love message with wife to celebrate her birthday REDigion:
Embattled Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, shared a love message to his wife, Modele, as she celebrates her birthday today.
COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo celebrates wife for standing by him during the 'storm' Kemi Filani Blog:
Ahead of her upcoming birthday tomorrow, Pastor Modele is presently being celebrated on social media by her husband and senior pastor of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. In his pre birthday message to her as shared on Instagram, Pastor Biodun fatoyinbo ...


