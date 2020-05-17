

News at a Glance



‘You Are Wack & Talentless’ – Canadian DJ Blasts DJ Cuppy (VIDEO) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - A certain Canadian Disk Jockey (DJ) has shared a new video on Youtube telling DJ Cuppy that she is wack and talentless. According to her, the Billionaire’s Daughter, singer, and disc jockey, Florence Otedola otherwise known as DJ Cuppy is “talentless”.



News Credibility Score: 61%



